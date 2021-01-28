Police arrest ATM fraudster, recover 17 cards in Ogun

Police arrest ATM fraudster, recover 17 cards in Ogun

Thursday, January 28, 2021 10:38 am


The suspects

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun has paraded an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card fraudster, Daud James and 58 others for various offences ranging from cultism kidnapping, rape and armed robbery.

The suspect who specializes in swapping ATM cards to steal money was said to have swapped the sum of N40,000 and N55,000 from two ATMs respectively on 21st January 2021.

The state Commissioner of Police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun PSC, while parading the suspects at the state command, Eleweran, Abeokuta revealed that 17 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from him.

Ajogun also hinted that a victim whose ATM have been swapped alerted her bank which subsequently alerted the police when the suspect was trying to use another ATM in a bank.

Daud who hails from Edo state, told journalist that he started the business last year because he wants to bury his father.

Another suspect paraded was one Imohia Abraham who was arrested during robbery operation at Sapade and was shot during a gun battle with the police.

Items recovered from him are:12 mobile phones,18 wrist watches, 24 make-up powder, two small torch lights and one power bank.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Police arrest ‘Jesus of Anambra’
    2 hours ago

    How 4 BN Ceramics staff perished in Kogi road crash
    2 hours ago

    I’m coming for you, Igboho warns criminal herdsmen in Ogun
    2 hours ago

    Gender balancing: UN Women commends Yahaya Bello
    2 hours ago

    Toyota beats Volkswagen in 2020 global car sales
    2 hours ago

    Airtel commences NIN registration in retail outlets across Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    No vaccine will be brought to Nigeria without certification – NPHCDA
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria’s death toll rises to 1,544