Police arrest ATM fraudster, recover 17 cards in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun has paraded an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card fraudster, Daud James and 58 others for various offences ranging from cultism kidnapping, rape and armed robbery.

The suspect who specializes in swapping ATM cards to steal money was said to have swapped the sum of N40,000 and N55,000 from two ATMs respectively on 21st January 2021.

The state Commissioner of Police CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun PSC, while parading the suspects at the state command, Eleweran, Abeokuta revealed that 17 ATM cards of different banks were recovered from him.

Ajogun also hinted that a victim whose ATM have been swapped alerted her bank which subsequently alerted the police when the suspect was trying to use another ATM in a bank.

Daud who hails from Edo state, told journalist that he started the business last year because he wants to bury his father.

Another suspect paraded was one Imohia Abraham who was arrested during robbery operation at Sapade and was shot during a gun battle with the police.

Items recovered from him are:12 mobile phones,18 wrist watches, 24 make-up powder, two small torch lights and one power bank.