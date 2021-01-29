Buhari departs Abuja to participate in APC Registration exercise in Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Daura, Katsina State, his home town, to participate in the national membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president left Abuja after performing the weekly Juma’at prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque.

The president had earlier hosted Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, who later informed State House correspondents that he was in villa to brief President Buhari on issues pertaining security, New Nigeria Newspapers and the Jos Main Market.

While in Daura, President Buhari would on Saturday at Sarkin Yara Ward, Daura, participate in the APC’s nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise at about 12.00 noon.

Prof. Ussifu Medaner, APC Director of Organisation had on Thursday in Abuja said there would be no registration by proxy in the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

He said the exercise was important and most unique element in preparation for future elections.

Medaner stressed that members must be physically present for the exercise, emphasising that there would be no room for membership registration and revalidation by proxy.

“That is why we have paid attention to cultural peculiarities and possible restrictions in some parts of the country,”he added.

President Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Tuesday.