Police arrest 4 herbalists in Ijebu-Ode

Friday, January 29, 2021 6:00 am


Skeletons in the shrine

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command has raided a fraudsters den in Ijebu Ode and arrested four herbalists for allegedly defrauding one Imoleayo Ashade of One million, three hundred and ten thousand Naira (N1.310m).

The command also recovered a box containing various denominations of fake currencies, charms and N1,310,000 fraudulently collected from Ashade.

The suspects are Taiwo, Ifakunle Adeyemi, Tajudeen Jimoh and Adebayo Akeem. They arrested from their hideout in Ijagun area of Ijebu on18th of January this year.

The Commissioner for Police, CP Edward Ajogun who led journalists to Ijebu where the shrine is located hinted that the arrest was made by the Awa-Ijebu police division with support from OPC and vigilantes from the area.

The Victim,  Imole Asade  said the journey took her a week and some months saying that she once assisted two men among them with accommodation at her family house but was lured to the hideout when they promised to return the favour by rendering spiritual financial assistance to her.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Security, (RTD), AIG Olushola  Subair who also accompanied the CP to the hideout said the fraudsters are going to be dealt with according to the law.

