Vigilantes repel Herdsmen attack in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A team of brave local vigilante operatives have repelled an attack by gun-wielding Fulani herdsmen who attacked their communities in Esan south-east local government area of Edo State.

The six-man herdsmen gang who operated on three motorcycles, had invaded Eko- Oghenyen-Ahia-Udakpa communities, in the wee hours of Thursday.

One of the marauders died from gun injuries he sustained in the ensuing gun duel between them and the vigilante group.

It was learnt that unidentified herdsmen had two weeks ago, killed a farmer of Igbo decent, in his farm, within the suburb.

They also allegedly threatened to completely wipe out the existence of the entire indigenes and take possession of their farms and belongings across the area, after forcefully taking over several farms from their owners.

Led by Mr. Osagie Ugbodu, the vigilante men were said to be on routine patrol between Eko- Oghenyen-Ahia-Udakpa communities, at about 1.25 am, when they encountered the herdsmen.

On sighting the vigilante men, the herdsmen were said to have opened fire at them, and the vigilantes returned fire for fire.

It was further gathered that the herdsmen succumbed to the superior fire power of the vigilantes and fled.

The unrelenting vigilantes however gave them a hot chase, with continued exchange of gun fire, and in the process wounded them.

One of the herdsmen who sustained serious gun injuries, died while being taken to the hospital by the vigilante men.

Other fleeing herders however escaped with varying degrees of gun injuries.

Items recovered from the bandits include one unmarked motorcycle, one AK-47 assault multipurpose rifle with 20 live ammunition and charms.

‎Meanwhile, the corpse of the dead herdsman is said to have been deposited in the mortuary by men of Ubiaja divisional police station.