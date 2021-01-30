20 die in Kwara multiple crash

Saturday, January 30, 2021 7:18 pm


Completely burnt: The bus involved in the accident

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A multiple night accident has led to the death of 20 people with 17 of the victims burnt beyond recognition in Kwara State.

The mishap happened around 3.00 hours on Saturday at Olokonla community along Bode-Sadu-Jebba highway in Moro Local Government Area of the State.

Three vehicles and a total 31 persons were involved in the crash. But one person miraculously escaped without any injury.

It was gathered that the cause of the crash was associated to over- speeding and wrongful overtaking.

The Kwara state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade and the director of the state Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa John, confirmed the accident.

“Following the First information Report (FIR) of the road traffic crash from the unit commander in charge of RS 8.11 Bode Saadu Unit command ACC A Ibrahim in the early hours of Saturday, 30/1/2021, the multiple Road Traffic Crash occurred at about 0300hours at a location called Olokonla area which involved three vehicles (Blue commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, White commercial Mitsubishi canter Truck BRK534YX and White Toyota Hummer bus KEY479YE).

“One passenger was rescued from the Toyota Hummer bus by the FRSC personnel on arrival at the scene, but the remaining 17 occupants were burnt beyond recognition as a result of the fire that gutted the bus.

“The Fire service also got to the scene and were able to put off the fire.

“However, a total of 31 male adults were involved in the crash, 20 male adult died while 11 were rescued with various degree of injuries ranging from bruises, burns and fractures and were taken to Aduagba Clinic & Maternity Olokonla, Kwara state, while the deceased were also deposited at the clinic facility.

Also, the Director of Kwara State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa John, urged the general public to always play safe, admonishing that they can only live once.

The FRSC cautions motorists against dangerous and reckless driving.

