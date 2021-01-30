COVID-19: France closes borders to people outside EU

COVID-19: France closes borders to people outside EU

Saturday, January 30, 2021 10:25 am


Emmanuel Macron: President of France

France on Friday decided to close its borders to people outside the European Union (EU) due to continued high Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rates.

Travel between France and countries outside the European Union will be banned from Sunday, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday evening.

Exceptions would only be made for a good reason, he added.

There had been discussion in recent days of a potential third lockdown. Castex called the border closure “a last chance” to avoid another lockdown.

The premier also said that large shopping centres, with the exception of grocery stores, are to close from Sunday.

In addition, working from home is to be stepped up.

Details are to be worked out on Monday in talks with employers and trade unions.

Castex also said that the police and gendarmerie would be more vigilant about compliance with coronavirus restrictions.

France currently has a curfew in place which begins at 6 p.m., with exceptions only for those commuting to work. (dpa/NAN)

