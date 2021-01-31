Buhari celebrates renowned historian, Siyan Oyeweso, at 60

Sunday, January 31, 2021 8:56 pm


Professor Siyan Oyeweso2

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated a foremost historian, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, as he turns 60.

The president, in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, saluted Oyeweso’s commitment to scholarship.

This, he said, had seen the scholar author dozens of books and over 150 academic publications, with seminal works on Military and Strategic Studies, Culture history, Nigeria’s Islamic culture, Yoruba inter-state warfare and Nigeria’s identity question, among others.

Buhari urged Oyeweso to continue with moulding the younger generation to appreciate intellectual rigour, research and scholarship, noting that such were the building blocks of the society and the nation that would endure and hold its own in the comity of nations.

The president rejoiced with the family, friends and acquaintances of Oyeweso, as well as the academia in general, “as they celebrate one of their own.”

