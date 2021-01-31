Lagos 3rd Mainland Bridge opens ahead of schedule

Lagos 3rd Mainland Bridge opens ahead of schedule

Sunday, January 31, 2021 11:42 pm


Third Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that casting of the Third Mainland Bridge had been completed and would be opened to vehicular movement by 12 midnight Sunday, Jan. 31.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government announced on Jan. 28 that the bridge would be closed during the weekend to enable completion of repair works on the double sized expansion.

Oladeinde said that the bridge would, however, be opened ahead of the earlier projected Tuesday, Feb. 2.

According to him, the earlier movement arrangements of 12.00 a.m. for Lagos Island bound motorists and 12.00 noon for Mainland bound motorist subsist.

The commissioner expressed gratitude to Lagos residents, especially those affected by the closure, for their understanding.

He assuring that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration would continue to drive infrastructural growth in the state.

“LASG hereby appeals to residents to cooperate with the state government as all other ongoing rehabilitation projects would come to an end in a very short while.

“The benefits, including safety, is for all and sundry,’’ Oladehinde said.

