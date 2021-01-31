Nigerian editors mourn ace broadcaster, Ben Egbuna

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) received with shock, the news of the death of Mr. Ben Ndubuisi Egbuna, mni.

Mr. Ben Egbuna, a Fellow of the Guild died in Lagos on 28th of January, 2021 at the age of 71 years.

He was the pioneer Executive Director News, for Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a former Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN). The passionate broadcast professional was also a former President, African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).

Mr. Egbuna ranked among the most accomplished broadcasters Nigeria ever had. He was a thorough-bred broadcast journalist, who was meticulous and had an uncompromising disposition to the ethics and standards of the profession.

He was among the staff of the External Service of the then National Broadcasting Corporation, now FRCN, who pioneered what is known today as the Voice of Nigeria, the nation’s external broadcasting station.

The Guild commiserates with the Nigerian Government and the government and people of Anambra State, where he hailed from.

The body of Editors also extends sincere sympathy to his family, friends and colleagues in the broadcasting industry, for this great loss.

May his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord.