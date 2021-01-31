No Chibok girl in military’s custody – CDS Irabor

No Chibok girl in military’s custody – CDS Irabor

Sunday, January 31, 2021 10:49 pm


By Hamza Suleiman
Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has debunked the story that some Chibok girls were released during clearance operation in the Northeast.
Irabor denied the claim in his interaction with newsmen during his Operational visit to the Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri on Sunday.
He said that the Chibok girls were not in the Military’s custody.
“We do not have any of the Chibok girls in our custody, so if they are not with us we have nothing to confirm again.
He noted that “It was the desire of the military the get the Chibok girls back safely and if our operations have helped those said to have escaped, I think we are glad,” said Irabor.
The CDS, who was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, said he was in the Theatre to appraised the security situation on ground and to also get briefing from the officers on ground.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Our Covid-19 vaccination strategy-Governor Sanwo-Olu
    1 hour ago

    Presidency to Nigerians: Comply with Buhari’s law on COVID-19 to avert lock down
    2 hours ago

    Suarez brace helps Atletico Madrid go 10 points clear in La Liga
    2 hours ago

    Osun records 5 cases of UK COVID-19 strain
    2 hours ago

    Kano inaugurates 2,000 COVID-19 marshals
    2 hours ago

    Buhari celebrates renowned historian, Siyan Oyeweso, at 60
    4 hours ago

    Chelsea earn first win under Tuchel, as Leeds United stun Leicester City
    5 hours ago

    Fayemi mourns death of Ekiti assembly member, Jiwa Adegbuyi