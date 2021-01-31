Suarez brace helps Atletico Madrid go 10 points clear in La Liga

Luis Suarez scored twice as Atletico Madrid beat Cadiz 4-2 away on Sunday, extending their lead at the top of the Spanish La Liga to 10 points over second-placed Real Madrid.

Suarez has now scored 14 goals in 16 games.

Last season, Atletico Madrid’s top goalscorer Alvaro Morata only managed 12 in 34 matches.

Suarez got the first goal in the 28th minute when he curled a free-kick over the wall from the edge of the area.

Atletico Madrid’s lead was short-lived as Alvaro Negredo scored the equaliser seven minutes later with a curling shot from just inside the area.

A minute before half-time, Saul Niguez flicked in a Thomas Lemar cross-shot past Jeremias Ledesma to make it 2-1.

Referee Jesus Gil then gave Cadiz a penalty kick after Koke’s handball in injury time of the first half.

Gil over-ruled his decision after reviewing the incident, deciding the ball had struck Koke’s arm as he used it to break his fall.

Suarez scored his second from the penalty kick spot five minutes into the second half after Marcos Mauro had bundled over Lemar.

Negredo got his second in the 71st minute after Jose Gimenez failed to clear.

Jan Oblak had to save at close range from Atletico Madrid loanee Ivan Saponjic as Cadiz pushed for the equaliser.

But Koke scored from Angel Correa’s assist in the 88th minute and Atletico Madrid held on to go 10 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona can take over Real Madrid’s position on goal difference if they beat Athletic Bilbao later Sunday.(dpa/NAN)