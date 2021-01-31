Why I dumped PDP for APC- Friday Makama

Friday Sani MakamaRichard Elesho/ Lokoja

Politics, as they say is a game of interest where hostility and friendship are not eternal. That may explain the recent switch of political alliance of a former lawmaker from Kogi State.

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Kogi State caught a big fish in it’s net on Thursday. That day a former two-time member of Kogi State House of Assembly Elder Friday Sani Makama announced his defection to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Makama had a temperate battle against Governor Yahaya Bello when he was in the house. But ronically, the speculated presidential ambition of the Governor may have played a big role in Makama’s defection.

The politician who represented Igalamela Odolu State constituency twice, chose the national secretariat of his new party to announce his defection. He explained that the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Governor Mai Buni, reconciled him with Governor Bello.

He said with Bini’s reconciliatory efforts and assurances, Bello is now his brother and pledged to support the Governor if he accept to run for the nation’s presidency in 2023.

“I am a two-time member of the Kogi State House of Assembly. I have represented the people of Igalamela Odolu for two consecutive terms, I have been in a political party known as the Peoples Democratic Party over the years consistently.

“I was still a member of the PDP up till 2 hours ago when the membership card of the PDP was actually torn and I actually changed my party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and I didn’t do this alone. I did in full consultation with my people.

“I have very large followership, the discussion for my defection that took place today started two to three weeks ago and ever since then I was consulting with my people and today history is made as I decided to change my political party to the All Progressives Congress.

“My reasons are very obvious, I’m a believer in people, I’m a believer of developments, I am a believer of the safety of my people and that is why I have been able to check the variables, the options.

“The options available politically right now and I decided that the best option for me in the circumstance that I find myself and to be able to stand for my people is the All Progressive Congress and I’ve so changed my political party.

“I am beyond my local government. I assure you that several members of the People Democratic Party, both at the state level and the local government level, will collapse the structures for my sake and for moving to the APC.

“Again, let me place it on the record that as far as I am concerned and those who believe in me, the ambition of governor Yahaya Bello for president is totally endorsed by me. Why did I say this? Yahaya Bello has created history in our state in Kogi state. This is the first time a Kogite built up the courage to say I want to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with this history I have no alternative than to go with him, after all, I don’t have an Igala man who has the same ambition, so if a Kogi man will become president why not?

“All I needed is what belongs to me and if what belongs to me is given to me and my people, the Igala people, I don’t have any problem with the presidential ambition of Governor Yahaya Bello,” he says

In a reaction, the PDP described Makama’s change of party as good riddance bro bad rubbish. The party in a statement in Lokoja said Makama’s exit would open the door for several well meaning people to come in claiming that his presence had discouraged people from the party’s fold.

The Deputy State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Hon. Mohammed Kabir said Makama’s defection will open a flood gate of decampees for many who have been discouraged from joining PDP in Igalamela-Odolu local government.

Kabir punctured Makama’s allegation of injustice in PDP, saying the ex-lawmaker is just looking for a lame excuse to justify his new political move. He stated that contrary to Makama’s claim that he is a leader of PDP in Kogi East, his wanning influence is limited to a small part of his local government. “Makama is not a serving lawmaker as reported by some media platforms, he is a former Assembly man. “

Also, it is worth mentioning that Makama has been a stumbling block hindering many patriots in Igalamela-Odolu local government who wish to join the Peoples Democratic Party. Many will recall that a former member of the House of Representatives elected under the platform of PDP, Hon. Hussain Ismaila, and many others left the party because of the antics of Makama. A serving Federal Minister also left PDP some years ago because he ciuld not cope with Makama’s use of thugs and violence.

::