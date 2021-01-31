Why Nigerians may not acknowledge achievements of Buhari’s govt – APC Chieftain

President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements may never be acknowledged because of bad management of ethnic relationship under his administration, Dr Salihu Lukman, Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has said.

Lukman spoke against the background of accusation that the President tends to favour his Fulani kinsmen in matters involving them and other ethnic groups in the country and in making appointments among others.

The President himself has denied the accusation in a number of times.

But in a statement titled: “Nigeria’s volatile politics and the All Progressives Congress (APC) report on True Federalism” on Saturday in Abuja, the PGF DG noted that perception of bad management of ethnic relationship has persisted under the Buhari administration and may ultimately influence the rating of the government at the end of its tenure.

“If care is not taken, no matter the achievement of our leaders, public recognition of the tenure of our leaders may be dictated by perceptive judgments of poor performance,” he said.

But Lukman said implementation of the All Progressives Congress, APC report on True Federalism can be a way out for the party.

According to him, the recommended governance reform initiatives contained in the report presents a big window of opportunity for the country and the party’s leaders in particular.

This, he said, was especially so because it presents an opportunity to develop the capacity to manage the country’s volatile politics which was laden with ethnic and religious influences.

He added that inability to proceed to initiate processes of strengthening governance institutions in the country will continue to subject APC leaders to unfair accusations of ethnicity.

He added that it was the responsibility of all APC members to protect the achievements of its leaders and governments, especially the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that although, no matter what any political leader conceded, there would always be the strong presence of more political demands by ethnic groups.

He appealed to political leaders to consider the bigger picture, which was about responding to national challenges and strengthening the capacity of governance institutions in the country to serve the people.

Lukman said that the APC True Federalism Committee recommendations would strengthen the capacity of government institutions at all levels.