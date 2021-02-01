Anambra Congratulates New AIGP Abang, says State Safety Record  Helps Promotions

The Anambra State government lauds the Police Service Commission for the promotion last week of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr John Bassey Abang. The elevation is truly earned.

This is contained in a statement signed by C. Don Adinubao, Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment

The statement has it further: “We are convinced that Mr Abang’s promotion is because of his impressive record as the Anambra State Commissioner of Police. He made a significant contribution to the stattus of our state as the safest and most peaceful place in Nigeria and even beyond. He fought crime effectively with great regard for human dignity and due process. He is friendly, accessible, transparent and even handed. His ability to speak the Igbo language fluently endeared him to all and sundry, deepening the level of trust our people have in him.

Mr Abang’s impressive record service in Anambra State is in line with the tradition of excellence which various state police chiefs in the state have established in recent years. Owing to their satisfactory work, a result of the maximum cooperation between the people and government of Anambra State, on the one hand, and the police chiefs, on the other, the Police Service Commission frequently promotes the officers to the next rank.

Mr Bashir Makama was serving as the State Police Commissioner when he was elevated to the AIG rank. Mr Mustapha Daura, who served as the CP here, has also been made an AIG. Even Deputy Commissioners who served in the state have not been left out in the promotions based on merit. Mr Abang’s second in command, Deputy Commissioner of Police Chris Owolabi, is now a CP. Mr Mike Okoli, who served earlier as Deputy Commissioner in our state, is now the Commissioner in Bayelsa State.

The Anambra State Government would also like to use this opportunity to congratulate the Police Service Commission on the promotion of Mr Frank Mba, Police Force Public Relations Officer, to Commissioner of Police. Mr Mba is one of the youngest CPs in recent Nigerian history. His brilliance, hard work, integrity, focus and insistence on professionalism as well as his courteous are well recognized. He worked with the state government to ensure the tremendous success of the 12th Biennial Police Games held in the state from February 21 to March 7, 2020. Inspector General Mohammed Adamu described the 12th Games, in which over 300 sports men and women drawn from the 12 zonal commands and the Force headquarters participated, as the best organized and most successful in the history of the Nigeria Police Force. CP Mba made a useful contribution to the event.

The people and government of Anambra State cherish our relationship with the police authorities and will continue to work in harmony with the force and other relevant agencies for the benefit of our people in particular and all Nigerians in general.

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has sent a personal congratulatory letter to the newly promoted officers, saying his administration is looking forward to working effectively with them in their offices.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.”