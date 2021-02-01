Ex-military General, 8 others killed in Mogadishu hotel attack – Police

Ex-military General, 8 others killed in Mogadishu hotel attack – Police

Monday, February 1, 2021 9:26 am


al-Shabaab militants on parade

Security forces in Somali on Monday ended an assault by al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab fighters which left nine people dead in a hotel attack in Mogadishu.

A police spokesman said a suicide car bomb exploded on Sunday and was followed by a shootout between al Shabaab militants and security forces at the Hotel Afrik adding that the fight lasted into early Monday.

Sadik Ali told reporters from the scene via facebook that “the operation is over now. Nine people including four attackers died and over 10 civilians were injured. There is no electricity.’’

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said in a statement that among those killed was a former military general, Mohamed Nur Galal.

“I condemn the barbaric attack. May Allah have mercy on all those who died. General Mohamed Nur Galal, will be remembered for his over 50 year role in defending the country.’’

Al Shabaab has battled since 2008 to overthrow Somalia’s central government and establish its rule, based on its own harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

It carries out regular gun and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia. (NAN/Reuters)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    40 mins ago

    Anti-terror war: We must meet desires of President Buhari, CDS Irabor tells troops
    58 mins ago

    UN, US condemn military coup in Burma
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Lagos to transform Gbagada isolation centre into fee-paying facility – Sanwo-Olu
    1 hour ago

    Trump hires new defence team ahead of impeachment trial
    2 hours ago

    Myanmar’s military seizes power, imposes state of emergency
    2 hours ago

    Messi creates another record as FC Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 treatment: Lagos Govt to subject “Ivermectin´´ to clinical trial
    10 hours ago

    On the newly appointed Service Chiefs