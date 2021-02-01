Gov. Zulum to new service chiefs: How to beef up war against Boko Haram

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Sunday advised the new Service Chiefs on how they can be successful in their fight against insurgency.

Zulum spoke during the visit of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday to his office in Maiduguri, the State capital.

While commending the new security chiefs for their concern for Borno as the epicentre of Boko Haram in Nigeria by making the state the first they will visit after their appointment, the governor called for more collaboration with armed forces in neighbouring countries of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic in order to achieve more success in the over 12 years old war against the insurgents

Zulum also noted that there was a need to enhance ties between the military and civilian population to build trust and increase the military’s access to credible intelligence gathering needed in the fight against insurgency.

The governor also urged the service chiefs to tolerate fair and constructive criticisms that might be made in good faith to enhance their productivity.

While calling for synergy between security operatives, particularly between the Nigerian Army and Air Force, Zulum stressed the need for simultaneous operations in various parts of the state to stop insurgents from relocating or escaping onslaughts.

He said that the military and other security organisations should count on his administration at all time in their effort to contain insurgency.

The CDS and service chiefs also visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai, who assured them of the traditional institution commitment to mobilise support for the military.

In his remarks, Maj.-Gen. Irabor said the service chiefs were in Borno to interact with the troops and get detailed information from commanders on the fight against insurgency.

This, he said was needed so as to take necessary steps to boost their morale.

Irabor called for support from government and citizens of the state as the military takes more measures to deal with the security challenge and restore socio-economic activities in the state.

On their arrival in Maiduguri, Irabor, along with his team, was received by Maj.-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army and other principal staff officers of the Military Command and Control Centre at the Headquarters of the Air Task Force.

The CDS is expected to meet with the Service Chiefs, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy, Air Force and other field commanders, where they would be briefed on recent operations in the theatre.