Akin-Olugbade was a colossus – Babalakin 

Businessman and Chairman of the Resort Group, Dr. Olawale Babalakin (SAN), has described the late philanthropist, Dr. Bolu Akin-Olugbade, as a highly cerebral and courageous man, who lived a very committed and dedicated life.

Babalakin stated this on Wednesday at a night of tribute held in honour of the deceased at Habour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos where dignitaries and other creme de la creme took turns to reel out his many impactful touch during his lifetime.

Babalakin, who lauded his many achievements, also went down memory lane to speak on how humble, humane and pro-people the late Akin-Olugbade was.”He was a repertoire of information; he was a living compendium, an entrepreneur per excellence. He was always willing to learn from anybody. He was highly industrious. “He has achieved his objectives in life. He made his mark – which will stand the test of time,” Babalakin noted.Dr.

Bolu Akin-Olugbade, a successful lawyer and businessman, passed on after a brief illness. He graduated with a doctorate in Company Law from Cambridge University and other academic achievements in various fields. He hailed from one of the most distinguished and illustrious families in the South West Nigeria.

Other speakers on the occasion extolled his immense philantrophical gestures