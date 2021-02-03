Police kill notorious Aiye cult gang leader in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun Police Command have killed a notorious cultist in and suspected serial killer in Odogbolu area of the State Owolabi Oludipe a.k.a Somori.

The Command in a press release its spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said Somori had been on the police wanted list since November last year when he led his Aiye cult group members to kill members of the rival Eiye confraternity, Segun Runsewe and Kayode Adegbuyi during a supremacy battle.

Oyeyemi said Somori eventually met his Waterloo on Sunday 31st of January 2021 when he was leading his members to unleash terror on communities in Odogbolu and the Divisional Police Officer of the area was alerted.

According to her, DPO of Odogbolu led his men to confront the gang and in the ensuing gun battle, Somori was shot and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The statement further indicated that other members of the gang ran into the bush when they ralised that Somori who led them to the scene had been shot.

Items recovered from him are assorted charms which he wore all over his body, two live cartridges and a mobile phone.

Recall that another notorious serial killer terrorizing Ijebu Ode and its environs was earlier neutralized by operatives of the Command early last month in a similar circumstance.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun while praising his men for their gallantry has ordered that efforts should be intensified to apprehend the rest of the gang members.

He also directed a 24- hour surveillance of the town and its environs in order to checkmate the activities of hoodlums in the area.

He therefore reiterated that the battle against cultists in the State will be a continuous exercise until cultism and other vices are stamped out in all parts of the State.