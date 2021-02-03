Police kill notorious Aiye cult gang leader in Ogun

Police kill notorious Aiye cult gang leader in Ogun

Wednesday, February 3, 2021 8:45 am


Somori: killed in gun battle with police

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

Officers of Ogun Police Command have killed a notorious cultist in and suspected serial killer in Odogbolu area of the State Owolabi Oludipe a.k.a Somori.

The Command in a press release its spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said Somori had been on the police wanted list since November last year when he led his Aiye cult group members to kill members of the rival Eiye confraternity, Segun Runsewe and Kayode Adegbuyi during a supremacy battle.

Oyeyemi said Somori eventually met his Waterloo on Sunday 31st of January 2021 when he was leading his members to unleash terror on communities in Odogbolu and the Divisional Police Officer of the area was alerted.

According to her, DPO of  Odogbolu led his men to confront the gang and in the ensuing gun battle, Somori was shot and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The statement further indicated that other members of the gang ran into the bush when they ralised that Somori who led them to the scene had been shot.

Items recovered from him are assorted charms which he wore all over his body, two live cartridges and a mobile phone.

Recall that another notorious serial killer terrorizing Ijebu Ode and its environs was earlier neutralized by operatives of the Command early last month in a similar circumstance.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun while praising his men for their gallantry has ordered that efforts should be intensified to apprehend the rest of the gang members.

He also directed a 24- hour surveillance of the town and its environs in order to checkmate the activities of hoodlums in the area.

He therefore reiterated that the battle against cultists in the State will be a continuous exercise until cultism and other vices are stamped out in all parts of the State.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Army speaks on alleged secret trial, execution of 6 Igbo soldiers
    34 mins ago

    ‘Your strategy may lead to tribal war’, NANS cautions Sunday Igboho
    40 mins ago

    2023 presidency: Tides against the ‘Jagaban’
    9 hours ago

    Brother Joseph, The Judge and DNA: May Our Loyalty Not Be Tested
    12 hours ago

    Buhari returns to Abuja after 4-day official visit to Daura
    14 hours ago

    Protest in Ogun over alleged killing of smuggler by customs’ officer
    15 hours ago

    Niger Delta Governors are behind NDDC- Wike tells visiting interim  administrator
    16 hours ago

    Igangan youths didn’t walk out on Makinde – Farmers’ secretary says