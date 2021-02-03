‘Your strategy may lead to tribal war’, NANS cautions Sunday Igboho

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Ogun State chapter has cautioned Yoruba Rights Activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho to change his approach to tackling insecurity in the Southwest to avoid setting the region on fire.

The students body also called on Igboho to dialogue with Southwest governors, Yoruba leaders, Afenifere members and other stakeholders in ensuring lasting peace in the region.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Igboho and his supporters stormed Ogun state to flush out criminal herdsmen in the state.

The chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC), Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon gave the advice during a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The NANS chairman insisted that Igboho’s strategy of dealing with killer-herdsmen in Yorubaland, if not reviewed may lead to interethnic or tribal war.

He also called on the state government to immediately begin the registration of herdsmen in the state and also monitor their activities.

He said, “We call on the Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho to consult stakeholders in the quest to ensure lasting peace in Yorubaland.

“We understand Igboho, but it is our view that he should meet with Yoruba leaders, Afenifere and other stakeholders. This has become important so as not to set the entire South-West region on fire and cause anarchy.

“We observe that, Igboho’s strategy if not, reviewed may lead to ethnic or tribal war. We therefore urge him to liaise with the appropriate authorities to avoid a major disaster”.

Simeon also called on governor Dapo Abiodun to immediately ban open grazing by Fulani herdsmen in the state.

He raised the alarm that students are being exposed to attacks by the marauding herdsmen who according to him have turned their school premises to grazing fields.

His words: “Chief among this is the threat to the safety of Nigerian Students posed by Fulani herdsmen activities around our campuses, particularly, the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Ojere, Abeokuta.

“We urge the state government to consider registration of all herdsmen within the borders of Ogun state, ban open grazing and fastrack the inauguration of the Amotekun Corps in order to further combat insecurity around our campuses.