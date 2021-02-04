Buhari nominates Olonisakin, Buratai, other ex-service chiefs as ambassadors

Buhari nominates Olonisakin, Buratai, other ex-service chiefs as ambassadors

Thursday, February 4, 2021 4:52 pm


President Buhari and the former service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs and one Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman  to the Senate for confirmation as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.

In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”

The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).

The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Just in: Buhari extends tenure of IG Adamu
    2 hours ago

    Anambra Mourns Prince Momoh, Hon Okpalaeke
    2 hours ago

    Russia: Why Nalvany is a thorn in Putin’s flesh
    4 hours ago

    Insecurity: APC imported Fulani herdsmen for 2015 election, Baraje alleges
    4 hours ago

    Foundation rolls out new package against albinism
    8 hours ago

    303 doctors died during COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia
    8 hours ago

    Miyetti Allah to FG: Use ECOWAS protocol to stop influx of herdsmen into Nigeria
    8 hours ago

    Police in Edo arrest 5 kidnap suspects during bush combing