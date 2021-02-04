Buhari nominates Olonisakin, Buratai, other ex-service chiefs as ambassadors

Thursday, February 4, 2021 4:52 pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs and one Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman to the Senate for confirmation as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.
In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”
The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).
The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.
