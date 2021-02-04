Insecurity: APC imported Fulani herdsmen for 2015 election, Baraje alleges

Abubakar Kawu Baraje, former chairman, Peo­ples Democratic Party (PDP), has traced the origin of the current insecurity in the country to the influx of Fulani from neighboring countries like Sierra Leone, Mali, Senegal, Niger and Chad. They were, according to him, brought into the country for election purposes in 2015.

He said this in Ilorin as part of activities to mark his 70th birthday anniversary.

The Independent reports that Baraje also backed self-help initiatives of the south west governors, stating that re­sponses of Sunday Igboho to the herdsman menace were necessary because the Federal Government failed in its prin­cipal responsibility to secure life and property.

On the recent moves by some ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to woo former president, Good­luck Jonathan, Baraje said that the ruling party was only wast­ing its time.

According to the former PDP chairman, who also once served as the party’s national secretary, chairman of the breakaway faction of PDP that formed the nucleus of the current ruling party, the Fulani men causing havoc in the country are not aboriginal to Nigeria.

“We are not asking the right questions on how the same Fu­lani we have been leaving with suddenly turned out a menace.

“We also must ask how they had access to their guns,” the ex-party chairman asked. Baraje stated the Fulani men wreaking havoc in the country are not the Nigerian Fulani.

“The security agencies have not been open about the nature of the problem.

“They have made arrests. Why haven’t they told the pub­lic who the terrorists are,” asked Baraje.

According to him, the Fu­lani causing security problems in the country were brought in to help facilitate victory in the 2015 election.

“After the election, the Fu­lani have refused to leave. I and other like minds wrote and warned those we started APC with that this was going to hap­pen but nobody listened,” he explained.