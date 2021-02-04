Why crisis in Rivers APC may not be over soon – Party chieftain

*Amaechi, Abe must throw away their ego -Kingsley Wenenda Wali

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers and founder Unity House Foundation, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has predicted that the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party might remain intractable because issues at stake has descend to level personal egos.

He traced the crisis to the egos of the two key players in the crisis – Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation and the former governor of the State, and Senator Magnus Abe,who was former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, under Amaechi’s administration.

Wali, who made the assertion during an interaction with members of the new Executive of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Rivers branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, led by Amaechi Okonkwo, in Port Harcourt, regretted that APC in Rivers has lost so much into the crisis and members of party are tired of the endless fights and bickering.

“We that are their friends and followers are losing so much to the fight. For instance, I have known Amaechi since 1969 and since then, we are like brothers, while Magnus was my roommate in School. I cannot abandon any of them as my friends because of the political fight between the two. But like others in my shoes, it has been at a great cost. APC was not on the ballot in 2019. So, no member contested election because of crisis”.

On the solution to the political fight, he said, “When political squabble has descended to the level of ego, it’s difficult to get solution from mediation, unless those involved cast aside ego and agree to talk. The question is who will be the first to stoop to cast aside his ego?. Two of them seem to have issues to quarrel about”

He said Amaechi and Abe accused each other of betrayal and gradually private family matters have been dragged into the crisis.

The APC chieftain who is also a lawyer, but prefers being regarded as a journalist because of his undying passion for journalism, also pointed out that similar issues of ego and dragging of private family life into partisan politics are also the obstacles to cordial relationship between Governor Nyesom Wike and his predecessor and former boss, Amaechi.

On whether there are no father-figures in the state that can mediate, he regretted that those who would have intervened have queued behind Amaechi, Wike, or Abe because they are benefiting from their strained relationship.

“None of the Rivers state elders would want the taps supplying them benefits from to the protracted Political fights among their three prominent sons to dry up. People who are eating don’t talk”.

Wali therefore, challenged media practitioners to go back to their watchdog role in the Society. He insisted the Nigeria has remained the way it is because the media abdicated its responsibility in addition to the apparent docility of members of the society.

He pointed the issue of soot and pollution of the atmosphere that is putting the health of the people of state in danger has not received enough publicity and advocacy in the media.

“We are daily inhaling cancerous particles from soot every day. Soot does not discriminate against any political party you belong. All of us inhaling into our organs foreign particles that will shorten our life span if urgent steps are not taken curb the sources.”

On the controversy generated by the N500 million Governor Wike donated to the Sokoto State Government to rebuild its burnt market, the APC Chieftain said the controversy was uncalled for. He pointed out right from the time of the Old Rivers State with the late Governor Melford Okilo, the state’s funds had always been spent to assist the North, depending on the political interest of the Governor.