Kogi United players, staff undergo COVID-19 test

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi government may be gradually softening its rebellious posture and opposition to anything that has to do with COVID-19 pandemic.

In line with the directive of the Nigeria National League (NNL), management staff, coaches and players of Kogi United Football Club have undergone test for coronavirus.

According to Godwin Wambebe, Media Officer of the club in a statement, the COVID-19 test was carried out at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital.

Wambebe noted that the compulsory coronavirus test was part of requirements for teams participating in the league.

He added that the exercise was also in line with the directives and protocols of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force on Covid19.

According to the statement, 53 staff and players of the Kogi state government owned football club were subjected to the test.

The Team Manager of the club, Mr Henry Ameh, who led the team to the hospital, said he was satisfied with the process and the way and manner his team conducted themselves during the test.

As the Nigeria National League kick off date approaches, the league body has directed all participating teams to ensure that players and officials are tested to reduce the spread of the virus which is currently ravaging nations of the world while also bringing major sporting activities to a halt.

Kogi United FC will commence the process of gaining promotion to the Nigeria professional football league, NPFL, with a match away from home against DMD FC of Maiduguri on 13th February 2021.

The News is yet to ascertain the outcome of the test. It is not also clear if the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC participated in administering the test.

It would be recalled that the Kogi State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC with the Presidential Task Force, PTF on Covid-19 have been arms drawn over existence and management of the pandemic.