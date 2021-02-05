Police hunt for kidnappers of Punch journalist, neighbour’s child

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a manhunt for kidnappers of Mr. Okechukwu Nnodim, a journalist with The Punch newspaper in Abuja.

Nnodim who covers the business beat was kidnapped together with a child of his neighbour, at his home in Byzahin community, a suburb of the nation’s capital city, between Kubwa and Bwari axis in Abuja.

A security source said the unknown gunmen gained access to the resident by jumping his fence after firing several gunshots in the air.

“The gunmen broke into the room through the window before whisking their victims away in the difficult terrain.

“The FCT Police Commissioner, Mr. Bala Ciroma and his men, have already visited the community for an on-the-spot preliminary investigation into the incident,” the source added.