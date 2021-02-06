2021 World Cancer Day : Oyo SSG advocates early breast, cervical screening

… as over 900 residents access free test

…’govt, partners have made arrangements for follow-up treatment’

The Oyo State Government, in collaboration with the Oyo State Coalition Against Cancer, at the weekend, conducted a free breast and cervical screening for 900 beneficiaries.

The government, which conducted the exercise in commemoration of the World Cancer Day, added that the testing was done to ensure healthy living among residents of the state.

The exercise was held at Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan, on 6 February, with the theme: “I am and I will.”

While speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, called on the womenfolk to enrol for breast and cervical screening as early as possible to prevent unforeseen circumstances.

Mrs. Adeosun, who stated that recent reports in the media showed that breast cancer was responsible for high death rates among ladies and women, noted that it was imperative to intensify awareness in various communities for proper management of the disease.

She admonished women to attach more importance to breast and cervical screening and feel free to ask questions from appropriate medical personnel in order to get adequate treatment as and when due .

Speaking earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Fausat Joke Sanni, said the partnership became necessary to create the needed awareness towards curbing breast and cervical cancer in the state.

Sanni also advocated the need for regular cervical check up for women, particularly after childbirth.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Funmi Salami, while admonishing ladies and women ensure that they go for screening so as to ensure early detection (which is cheaper and which saves lives), she disclosed the the administration of Governor Makinde has procured the best screening equipment money can buy and are available for use in the state.

In her remarks, Chairperson, Oyo State Coalition Against Cancer, Dr. Olusola Taiwo, said the motive behind the exercise was to provide platform for women to check their status and also access care immediately, with a view to reducing the number of deaths attributed to breast and cervical cancer in the state.

Dr. Olusola, who expressed satisfaction with the turnout, revealed that necessary arrangements have been made by the government and partners for follow-up treatment at government designated hospitals in the state, which will be based on the results of the screening .

“The turnout is impressive and we are here to attend to everyone diligently. I am calling on women to go for breast and cervical screening on a monthly basis for them to know their status,” she said.

The event had in attendance the chairman of Oyo State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Gbola Adetunji; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebisi Ayoola, his counterpart in the Hospitals Board Management, Dr. Adesoji Adeyanju, and a host of others .