WTO: Nigeria, Africa happy with United States’ new position on Okonjo-Iweala – Buhari

WTO: Nigeria, Africa happy with United States’ new position on Okonjo-Iweala – Buhari

Saturday, February 6, 2021 5:55 pm


President Buhari, right, and Okonjo-Iweala

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed pronouncement of the Office of the United States Trade Representative, signifying withdrawal of the country’s objection to the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director General of World Trade Organization, WTO.

“Nigeria and the entire African continent are happy about this new U.S position, which signifies a shift and an important turnaround in the relations between our continent and the United States under the Biden administration,” Buhari said in a statement issued by his one of his spokespersons, Shehu Garba on Saturday.

“We certainly welcome the decision of the new U.S administration to remove the last obstacle in the path of Dr. Okonjo-Iweala to becoming the first female and the first person of African descent to lead the organization,” said the President.

“Today, we see that the United States stands with Nigeria and Africa with the acceptance of our widely respected citizen, Okonjo-Iweala to lead the WTO. We look forward to working very closely with the new U.S administration on this and all issues of common interests, especially in such areas as accelerated economic growth, fight against terrorism and deepening progress on development issues.’’

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    Ex-service chiefs: “PDP doing Boko Haram’s work!,” Presidency laments
    44 mins ago

    Nigeria pushing to get COVID-19 vaccines from China, others — Onyeama
    56 mins ago

    War Commander to troops: Sustain ongoing offensive against Boko Haram
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19 may have spread in Wuhan, but originated elsewhere – WHO expert
    1 hour ago

    A story for Nigerian leaders: Before you condemn the Igboho in all of us
    18 hours ago

    Just In: US Govt declares support for emergence of Okonjo Iweala as WTO DG
    1 day ago

    Ibarapa Crisis in the Face of Media Abundance
    1 day ago

    Dialectics of ‘revolution’ and ‘democratic evolution’   