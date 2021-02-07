APGA candidate wins Reps election in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Shehu Sale, candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), winner of Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger in Saturday’s by-election.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Tanko Baba of the Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, said Sale scored 22,965 votes to defeat Alamu Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came second with 22,507 votes.

Baba said Yusuf Nasir, the candidate of the ADC, polled 336 votes.

He explained that the total number of registered voters was 159,347, while the number of accredited voters was 46,734, with 45,808 valid votes, total votes cast 46,499 and rejected votes 691.

Meanwhile, Prof. Samuel Egwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Niger on Sunday, commended the electorate in the constituency for their peaceful conduct during and after the election.

Egwu also lauded efforts of the police for providing a peaceful political atmosphere before and during the electoral process in the area.