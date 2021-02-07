Criminal Herdsmen: Soyinka wants Buhari to address Nigerians

Richard Elesho/ Lojoja

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has added his voice to the discourse over herdsmen invasion and insecurity in the country, describing it as unacceptable and calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the nation on the matter.

Soyinka who spoke on the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC Pidgin programme likened the situation to a ‘war on our doorstep’ that could turn us into slaves, noting that there have to be civil mobilization against it.

The respected scholar painted a picture of personal loss in the regrettable situation: “That to me is personally intolerable. It’s not an acceptable condition. And whatever it takes, I stand ready to contribute in anyway possible and make my Government understand that we are here not just to live. But to live in dignity.”

He said the dignity of Nigerians is being rubbished by the situation. “My forest is being taken over. It’s being shrinken. My hunting ground is shrinking. My family tells me if I go in there again, they will have me institutionalised.

Soyinka said he expects the President to address the nation in very stern and unambiguous terms.

“Say openly, yes I know am a patron of cattle rearers association. I know am a cattle rancher myself. It’s a business and I run my business on business terms. I do not run my business killing people. I do not run my business raping, torturing and occupying land that does not belong to me.

On the intervention by Mr Sunday Adayemo aka Igboho in Oyo State, he noted that although he will not call him a hero, he was simply reacting to the criminal Herdsmen the way he knew best.