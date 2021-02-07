Manchester City 5 points clear after winning at Liverpool

Manchester City romped to a 4-1 win at champions Liverpool on Sunday to open up a five-point lead at the top of the 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL).

They however have more in their Favour, with a game in hand.

Ilkay Guendogan scored twice while Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden got the others as Manchester City won at Anfield for the first time since 2003 with their 10th straight league win.

Manchester City have now matched the all-time winning run by an English top-flight side in all competitions, winning their last 14 matches.

It was the same number as Preston North End in 1892 and Arsenal in 1987, according to statisticians Opta.

“It gives us every chance to go on and win it (the league) now,” Foden said.

“The job’s not done, we need to keep going. When you beat the champions, everyone’s confidence is going to be sky high now. So, it can only help us. We’re just happy to win today.”

Liverpool remain fourth —- 10 points behind Manchester City —- while the result gave them a third straight home defeat for the first time since 1963.

Manchester City dominated possession early on and should have taken the lead in the first half, only for Guendogan to sky a penalty kick over the bar.

The Germany midfielder made amends with the opening goal four minutes into the second half.

But Mo Salah equalised from the penalty kick spot after he was fouled by Ruben Dias.

Two mistakes from goalkeeper Alisson took the match away from Liverpool.

First, Guendogan side-footed home from two yards, and then Sterling headed home from close-range for his 100th goal under Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Foden then smashed a fourth straight through Alisson to give Manchester City victory and open up a big gap at the top.

“We competed well. This was more like the performance we are used to, but mistakes at the wrong moments cost us,” Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said.

“It is hard to take now, but in football you have to move on quickly. We need to use this week to prepare the best we can for a tough game with Leicester City.”

Leicester City lost ground on the top two after they drew 0-0 at Wolves, while Harry Kane scored on his return from injury as Tottenham beat West Brom 2-0.

Jamie Vardy had a great chance to win it for Leicester City in injury-time but he headed just wide, while Kasper Schmeichel saved brilliantly from Wolves’ Fabio Silva at the other end.

Leicester City remain third, two points behind second-placed Manchester United and three above Liverpool, with Wolves staying 14th.

Spurs went into their game with West Brom after three straight defeats.

But they were too good for their visitors, who have picked up just five points in Sam Allardyce’s first 10 games in charge.

Even though it took them until the second half to find the net, Jose Mourinho’s side were good value for their win, putting them closer to the top four.

Kane and Son Heung Min scored the goals in five minutes early in the second half.

“It was only a couple of games but we missed him a lot,” Son said. “Him coming back and scoring straight away, it’s what we needed. I missed him.”

Allardyce said his team would continue to struggle if they keep making defensive mistakes.

“Until we shut the back door, better life is going to be difficult for us,” he said.

“We’ve got to start winning games and we won’t do that by keeping on losing. We need an undefeated run with more wins than draws in it.”

Chelsea beat bottom side Sheffield United 2-1 in the day’s late match at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.(dpa/NAN)

OLAL