Suspected cultists kill tricycle operator in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

A tricycle operator simply identified as Tony, has been reportedly shot dead in Ohovbe community, Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

The incident occurred at about 7.30am on Friday.

It was gathered that the victim whose wife was said to have been delivered of a baby girl in January is a father of four.

He was said to be returning from ‘school runs’, after dropping his children at school, when he was attacked by gunmen suspected to be cultists.

It was gathered that his assailants afterwards used cutlass to inflict deep cuts on the victim’s remains and simultaneously sang anti-rival cult songs before leaving the scene.

An eyewitness who declined to give his details, said the gunmen rode on a tricycle, otherwise known as ‘Keke Napep,’ from Aduwawa axis of the metropolis into the community and exited through the same route after hitting their target.

It would be recalled that cult clashes between members of Eiye and rival Black Axe confraternity groups have reportedly claimed over 18 lives in Edo since 1st of January, 2021.

Similarly, a police constabulary and the owner of a bar were shot dead along the notorious Third circular road by Esigie junction.

One other person, a female who was reportedly hit by stray bullet was said to have died before help could come her way.

The armed police constabulary was said to be guarding the drinking bar at the time due to rising insecurity in Benin City, the state capital.

He was reportedly sitting close to the owner of the bar when the gunmen open fire on them from a Toyota Sienna bus.

The State police spokesman, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he was yet to be briefed.