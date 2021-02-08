MURIC supports Kano government’s ban on Islamic cleric

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a human rights organisation, has commended the Kano State Government for banning an Islamic Scholar Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabarah for alleged inciteful preaching

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kano State Government banned Nasir-Kabara, for inciteful preaching on Feb. 4.

The commendation is contained in a statement issued by the Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola.

”The action of the Kano state government is necessary to prevent any breakdown of law and order, occasioned by the comments and actions of the Islamic Scholar.

“We commend Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for taking this proactive step, this is not the time to allow the outbreak of religious crisis.

”Trouble makers are waiting out there to capitalise on any little breakdown of law and order to foment trouble.

”The governor deserves a pat in the back. We hope other state governors will act promptly to nip any crisis that rears its ugly head in the bud. Nigeria needs peace to develop,” Akintola said.

NAN reports that the Kano Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who announced the order, said that the government considered the cleric’s mode of teachings as ”incendiary”.

Garba also announced the immediate closure of all schools run by the cleric, pending investigations by security agencies.

He said that the measure was part of the resolutions of the State Executive Council, at its meeting on Wednesday in Kano.

”The council directed all broadcast stations and social media platforms to stop airing preaching, sermons, and any other religious discussions likely to cause a breach of the peace of the state.

The commissioner added that security agencies had been directed to ensure full compliance and take decisive action against erring persons or groups found flouting the order.

Similarly, on Feb. 5, a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano ordered the closure of a mosque belonging to Nasir-Kabara.

The order was given by Chief Magistrate, Mohammed Jibrin, in a suit No KA/06/2021.

Jibrin also ordered Nasir-Kabara to stop preaching and making unguarded utterances to cause breach of public peace.

“The mosque and Islamic Centre at the Filin Mushe of Nasir-Kabara, should with immediate effect be closed pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the police and other security agencies”, the order read. (NAN)