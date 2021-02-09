2023: Fani-Kayode on the March, again?



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In politics, as they say there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies. Interests may not even be permanent. This is perhaps, the only way to explain widely reported movements of a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani -Kayode, FFK.

The former Minister and member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP may be on the way of shedding his toga as a notable critic of President Muhammodu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC. He is said to be perfecting plans to defect to the ruling party which he dumped six years ago.

Media reports indicate he met with the Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Gov. Mai Mala Buni and Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello at a Guest House in Abuja on Monday.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted for about an hour, was brokered by Bello, who is also chairman of the party’s Mobilisation and Sensitisation Committee for ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise.

A source at the meeting said the three leaders may have concluded plans for the return of the former Minister to APC.

Earlier, Fani-Kayode on Sunday night had met with Bello in his Wuse Zone 6 residence in Abuja before he led the former Minister to the party Chairman’s Guest House.

Confirming his meeting with Kogi Governor, Fani-Kayode twitted: “It was an honor to have spent quality time with my friend & brother Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state last night. We had a frank, candid, fruitful & productive discussion about the way forward for our country. This is a clear case of politics without bitterness & of building bridges.”

He was however silent on his subsequent meeting with Buni.

Announcing his first resignation from APC, the former Minister had said the move was permanent and irreversible. Listen to him:

“I wish to inform the general public that as at today, 2nd June 2014, I have left the APC and gone back to the PDP. I wish the APC well in all their endeavours, but as at today, we have parted ways forever and my spirit has left them.”

But, the ease with which Fani-Kayode returns to his vomit is outstanding. He served as Minister under a PDP government. Then, in 2013 he joined the yet to be registered APC. In a post on his Facebook then, he said he took the decision after he met with Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi earlier.

“I had a meeting with Gov. Kayode Fayemi afterwards and I have just publicly and formally declared for the APC,” the former minister said. “For me this is a great and historic day. Goodbye forever PDP.”

Then not long after in 2014 just before 2015 general election he also met with former President Goodluck when he said he had just realised that President Goodluck Jonathan was a responsible leader.

Who will he meet next?