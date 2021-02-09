Dispute over fish pond claims 11 lives in Kogi

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 10:36 am


Police:

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Quarrels over ownership of a fish pond have driven some youths in two communities in Kogi State to internecine warfare.

The feud claimed the lives of 11 persons in Onyukumi community, in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the State at the weekend.

The two communities, Adogu and Ogodo have been laying claims to ownership of the pond. It has been a subject of serious argument that degenerated into security threats over time.

It was gathered that about three years ago, the two communities resolved to keep away from the pond in a truce.

The agreement was said to have been honoured by both parties until recently.

The current crisis was said to have been triggered by the decision of youths from one of the communities to visit the disputed pond on inspection.

Unknown to them, their rival got hint of the plan and laid an ambush.

The situation degenerated into a skirmish in which dangerous weapons were freely used. Many people were killed and several others wounded in the clash.

Spokesperson of Kogi State Police Command, William Anya said he has not been briefed on the crisis.

However, the Member Representing Ajaokuta Federal Constituency Lawal Muhammadu Idirisu has condemned in strong terms the attendant loss of lives in the dispute.

He described the clashes as devastating, childish and crude. Idridu noted that the two communities are involved in inter marriages and have been living together in peace as one family.

The lawmaker appealed to the warring groups to embrace peace.

