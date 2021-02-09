Nigerian Govt places travel restrictions on 100 more citizens

Nigerian Government on Tuesday morning announced six months travel restriction on 100 passengers for flouting COVID-19 directives.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 made the announcement via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The announcement was accompanied with the passport details of the defaulters.

According to the PTF, the affected Nigerians will be barred from travelling outside the country from February 5 to July 30, 2021.

“Presidential Task Force sanctions 100 Passports in Second Batch of those who failed to comply with the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 Test. PENALTY: six-month travel restriction from February 5 to July 30, 2021,” it tweeted.

“The Federal Government is placing travel restrictions on the following passports due to non-compliance with the mandatory Day and post-arrival COVID-19 test.”

The PTF said the defaulting passengers have been notified and will be prevented from traveling out of the country during the period.

Recall that the Task Force had in January imposed similar restrictions on 100 travelers who failed to undergo the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning to the country.

The restrictions started from January 1, 2021, and would last till June 30, 2021.