Police arrest ‘civil defence’ robber in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Officers Ogun Police Command have arrested an armed robbery suspect, Adeolu Bankole, operating in Ayetoro area of the state with a stolen uniform of an officer of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The Command, in a press release was apprehended on the 5th of February 2021 following a complaint by some students of Olabisi Onabanjo University that they were robbed of their belonging at a gunpoint.

The students told the police that the armed robber who broke into their apartment was dressed in Civil Defense uniform and dispossessed them of their phones and laptop.

According to the statement, upon the report, the Area Commander of Ayetoro, ACP Anthony Haruna, detailed his detectives to go after the hoodlum.

After hours of painstaking investigation, the detectives received information about the hideout of the suspect.

“On getting there, a bag containing six phones, one laptop, a pair of civil defense uniform and a locally made pistol was found in a bag in an uncompleted building.

“Upon the discovery, the detectives mounted surveillance in the area and at about 5pm, the suspect sneaked into the uncompleted building which is his hideout and moved straight to where the bag was kept.

“He was quickly rounded up and brought to the station. Two other stolen phones and a wrist watch were also found on him.

“The complainants were sent for, and they all identified him as the person who robbed them.

“Investigation further revealed that the suspect stole the pair of Civil defense uniform from a parked Toyota Camry belonging to an officer of the Corp on December 2020 and thereafter set the car ablaze.

“The officer has also identified the uniform as his own.

The Commissioner of police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.