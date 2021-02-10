2023: Yahaya Bello distracting Nigerians, says Melaye

2023: Yahaya Bello distracting Nigerians, says Melaye

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 10:48 am


Senator Melaye

Richard Elesho

Dino Melaye, former Kogi West Senator, has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of deceiving and distracting people of the State with his 2023 presidential ambition.

Melaye spoke while cautioning Nigerians against taking the presidential ambition of Bello seriously.

The former lawmaker said Governor Bello was using the presidential ambition to shield attention from the looting of the state’s funds and failure of his government.

In a tweet, Melaye said: “Gov. Bello is deceiving and distracting all those who take him seriously on the phantom presidential ambition to shield attention from the colossal and unprecedented stealing and failure of his wasted years in Kogi State. At the right time we will burst his bubble.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Analysis: Why Republicans are disappointed with Day 1 of Trump’s impeachment trial
    11 mins ago

    Minister Mourns Sofoluwe
    17 mins ago

    APC membership validation: Oshiomhole supports Tinubu, Akande
    38 mins ago

    Kogi Govt asks religious leaders to join battle against insecurity
    54 mins ago

    Fani-Kayode keeps supporters guessing on next political moves
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 1,056 new infections, 21 deaths
    3 hours ago

    NDLEA seizes cocaine worth over N32bn in Tincan Port
    11 hours ago

    Bandits kill 23 persons in Kaduna — Commissioner