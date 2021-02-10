2023: Yahaya Bello distracting Nigerians, says Melaye

Richard Elesho

Dino Melaye, former Kogi West Senator, has accused Governor Yahaya Bello of deceiving and distracting people of the State with his 2023 presidential ambition.

Melaye spoke while cautioning Nigerians against taking the presidential ambition of Bello seriously.

The former lawmaker said Governor Bello was using the presidential ambition to shield attention from the looting of the state’s funds and failure of his government.

In a tweet, Melaye said: “Gov. Bello is deceiving and distracting all those who take him seriously on the phantom presidential ambition to shield attention from the colossal and unprecedented stealing and failure of his wasted years in Kogi State. At the right time we will burst his bubble.”