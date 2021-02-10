Fani-Kayode dumps PDP, joins APC

After what seems like behind the scene moves in recent days, Chief Fani Kayode has finally joined the All Progressives Congress, APC. In other words, he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This was made known today by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in a video, shared on social media.

According to Bello: “I have the mandate to mobilize and sensitise, educate Nigerians irrespective of their backgrounds. Our friend and brother, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, has joined our party. He did this in good faith to come and add his own positive energy to make sure that APC is a party to beat.

Remember, Chief Fani Kayode was a foundation member of APC but due to misunderstanding, he dedcided to port elsewhere. He decided to join the party. And by the mandate given to me by the party, I must not discriminate or segregate even if he has his different opinion about the party and government before. Now he has seen the light and the need to join APC.

It is just nice, it is very important, it is smooth and very necessary to welcome Fani-Kayode to come and join this party.

Remember, this party does not belong to one individual, it belongs to all Nigerians. If you wand to join, we will welcome anyone with our hands wide open.”