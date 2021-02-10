Kogi Govt asks religious leaders to join battle against insecurity

Richard Elesho/Abuja

Kogi State Government has called on religious bodies to support the fight against insecurity in the State.

The Executive Chairman, Kogi State Security Trust Fund, Hon Samari Teina Abdulmalik, made the call when he paid a working visit to the state Headquarters of Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasirul Islam (JNI) respectively.

Samari said, he was impressed with the relationship between the two religious bodies, adding that, the relationship will undoubtedly assist in the fight against insecurity in the State.

The Chairman said, the State Security Trust Fund, was established to compliment the efforts of the government in the Welfare, Training and Logistics needs of the security agencies in the State, stressing that, the mandates of the Trust Fund are only achievable with the support of all and sundry.

He urged the religious bodies to contribute their quota in the fight against crime and criminality in the State, so as to ensure Kogi State maintains the front seat of the most secured State in Nigeria

In their separate remarks, the state Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, Bishop John Ibenu and his counterpart, Ambassador Usman E Bello, of Jama’atu Nasirul Islam, pledged their unalloyed support to ensure the state is free of all forms of crime and criminality