Minister Mourns Sofoluwe

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 11:08 am


Yisa Sofoluwe

Minister  of Youth and sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare,  has expressed deep shock and sadness over the demise of Former Super Eagles Defender, Yisa Sofouwe, who died on Tuesday at the Lagos State University  Teaching Hospital at the age of 54.

According  to a statement  from his Media Office, Dare said” The news of Yisa Sofoluwe’s death is quite devastating  and one that hit me like a tornado. He was a great, committed,  disciplined , humble and patriotic  player. He came ahead of his time. No wonder he was nicknamed  the Dean of Defence by ace commentator,  Ernest Okonkwo.  My condolences and prayers go to his wife, children, teammates and the football  community. He died just when help was on the way to pay for his surgery .His death is a huge loss. Rest in peace Dean of Defence”, the statement concluded.
Sofoluwe played for the Flying Eagles at the World Youth Championship in Mexico 1983 alongside players like Tajudeen Disu, Femi and Segun Olukanmi, Deinde  Akinlotan, Dahiru Sadi, Ali Jeje Ibrahim, Tarila Okorowanta, Paul Okoku, Chibuzor Ehilegbu,  Humphrey  Edobor, Samson  Siasia, Bala Ali among others.He won 40 caps for the Super Eagles scoring one goal. He played club football with  ITT Waves  and Abiola Babes Football Club of Abeokuta.
The Minister  had last week sent money to one of his ex teammates to pay part of his hospital  bill and plan was on to get the Lagos State Government  pay for his surgery.
