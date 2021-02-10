Minister Mourns Sofoluwe

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has expressed deep shock and sadness over the demise of Former Super Eagles Defender, Yisa Sofouwe, who died on Tuesday at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital at the age of 54.

According to a statement from his Media Office, Dare said” The news of Yisa Sofoluwe’s death is quite devastating and one that hit me like a tornado. He was a great, committed, disciplined , humble and patriotic player. He came ahead of his time. No wonder he was nicknamed the Dean of Defence by ace commentator, Ernest Okonkwo. My condolences and prayers go to his wife, children, teammates and the football community. He died just when help was on the way to pay for his surgery .His death is a huge loss. Rest in peace Dean of Defence”, the statement concluded.

Sofoluwe played for the Flying Eagles at the World Youth Championship in Mexico 1983 alongside players like Tajudeen Disu, Femi and Segun Olukanmi, Deinde Akinlotan, Dahiru Sadi, Ali Jeje Ibrahim, Tarila Okorowanta, Paul Okoku, Chibuzor Ehilegbu, Humphrey Edobor, Samson Siasia, Bala Ali among others.He won 40 caps for the Super Eagles scoring one goal. He played club football with ITT Waves and Abiola Babes Football Club of Abeokuta.

The Minister had last week sent money to one of his ex teammates to pay part of his hospital bill and plan was on to get the Lagos State Government pay for his surgery.