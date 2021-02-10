NDLEA seizes cocaine worth over N32bn in Tincan Port

By Ibironke Ariyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has Intercepted 40 parcels of cocaine weighing 43.11kg, with an estimated street value of over N32 billion at the Tincan Port, Lagos.

The Commander, Tincan Port command, NDLEA, Mr Sumaila Ethan disclosed this in a statement by the Head of Public Affairs,Mr Jonah Achema in Abuja.

Ethan noted that the agency had continued its offensive action against drug barons and cartels in Nigeria with the latest seizure in recent times.

He said that the consignment containing the illicit drug was put under surveillance by operatives of the Tincan Command of the NDLEA for some days until two clearing agents showed up on Feb. 8, to clear it.

Ethan said the two clearing agents have been promptly arrested and the consignment, which was brought into Nigeria from Bazil on board a vessel marked MV SPAR SCORPIO, properly searched.

“After a thorough search, we discovered 40 compressed parcels, which after laboratory investigations tested positive to cocaine.

“The two clearing agents have been taken into custody while we continue with the investigation.

“The seizure is no doubt an attestation to the renewed vigour in the operations of the agency.

“We appreciate our Chairman, rtd Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, who provided guidance all through the operations”, the commander,

Ethan stated that the Tincan port seizure was coming on the heels of similar ones at the Lagos and Abuja airports as well as from the FCT, Edo, Katsina State, Nasarawa State and Benue state Commands in the last three weeks.

He commended the commander, officers and men of the Tincan Port Command for the operation.

“We’ll continue to do our best to motivate the officers and men of the agency, and we expect full commitment, dedication to work and discipline in return so that we can collectively achieve the goal of ridding our nation of illicit drugs”, he stated.