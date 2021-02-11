2023: Tinubu Support Organisation hits Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, another political advocacy group has emerged to sell the candidacy of former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians.

The group, Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), according to its Director-General, Alhaji Aminu Suleiman will be involved in sensitising Nigerians about what Tinubu represented, said that the organisation saw a better future for the country with Tinubu.

Suleiman who spoke to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday added that Tinubu’s sterling track records of leadership qualities and achievements in the areas of human development, democracy and peace building informed the support.

“Like every political support groups, TSO is open to every Nigerian who sees a better future in the leadership of Tinubu, having created a niche for himself while serving as governor of Lagos State.

“His nationalism has also been tested as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Suleiman said

Also speaking at the event, the Central Women Wing of TSO, harped on the qualities that have endeared Tinubu to its members.

The group listed such qualities to include indiscriminate love for all people regardless of tribe, religion, class and gender.

Alhaja Fatima Bello, the President of the women group, said the body was confident that the national leader of the APC had a good vision for the country, particularly the womenfolk.

Bello explained that the Central Women Wing of the TSO has a lot of programmes to aid the mobilisation of women in realisation of the group’s political aspiration.

“While most people are aware of Tinubu’s qualities, few are aware of his love for gender equality and equity.

“This is one of the values that has endeared him to us in women circles.

“A lot of women are suffering out there.

“We are pushing for Tinubu because we believe he has so much passion for women. Tinubu answers women first. He cannot even stand to see a woman cry,” she said.

Similarly, Mrs Raliat Abdulsalam, Vice-President of the Central Women Wing, explained that Tinubu has been an exemplary leader.

She said that taking a cue from Tinubu’s tenure as governor, the APC stalwart was a leader who has never been known to be tribalistic or sectional.

“He has supported people from the North. He has supported people from the south and he is not greedy for power.

“He built people that are still in power today. Most importantly, Tinubu is sympathetic toward the women cause. He supports women every time.

“This dream will come to pass because we have seen a man with a vision; someone that can lead us and help us to survive. We will back him up whenever he decides to run for the president because we have seen the sign of a true leader in him,” Abdulsalam said.

