Escapee prisoner, others shot dead by police in Benin

Thursday, February 11, 2021 9:40 pm


Police:

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
One of the inmates of the two Correctional Centres in Benin, Edo state who escaped during the jailbreak that occurred during the #EndSARS protest in October last year, has been shot dead by police, after a robbery operation in Benin.
The unnamed suspect was part of a four-man robbery gang who were alleged to have been terrorizing operators of Point of Sales (POS), in various parts of the metropolis.
It was gathered that the gang had attacked and robbed shop owners, POS operators and their customers at Lucky Way, in Ikpoba Hill, Federal Road, Airport Road, Oko Central, Aruogba, Umegbe and Ebo Street ares, disposes sing their victims of cash, mobile phones, and other personal items.
One of the victims and a community leader, simply identified as Mr. Julius, was said to have been killed by the trigger-happy hoodlums.
They however ran out of luck last Monday night, when a combined team of police operatives and local vigilantes who were on patrol, encountered them along Airport Road, and engaged them in gunfire.
Three of the suspects were killed at the spot, while the escapee inmate escaped the scene of the incident with gunshot injuries.
He was however found dead the following day at another part of Airport Road.
Police authorities later identified the suspect as one of the prisoners who escaped from Benin Correctional facility during the #EndSARS protest.
The State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.
“The police will not relent in bringing criminals in Edo state to their knees. Enough policemen have been drafted to all nooks and crannies of the state,” Nwabuzor said.
