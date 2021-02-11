Nigeria’s COVID-19 related deaths rise to 1,702

Thursday, February 11, 2021 9:17 am


By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control  (NCDC) on Wednesday announced additional eight coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, bringing the country’s COVID-19 related deaths to 1,702.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The number of reported deaths in the last one week in 15 states and FCT was 81 and the cumulative deaths since the outbreak in February 2020 were 1,667 deaths, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 1.2 per cent.

Nigeria also recorded ,131  new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 142,578.

The health agency said that in the last 24 hours 1,131 people tested positive in 21 states and the  Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC stated that the registered infections showed that Lagos State recorded the highest number with 297 new infections, taking the total number of cases in the nation’s commercial hub to 52,282.

It said the FCT came second with 194 new infections, upping the cumulative cases in the nation’s capital to 18,168.

Kaduna State had 83 new cases; Kano 59; Oyo 58;  Taraba 53;  Imo 52; Osun 47; Plateau 45 and Edo  43 cases.

Others were Akwa Ibom and Rivers 42 cases each;  Ogun-29; Kwara-24; Benue-21; Nasarawa-16; Ekiti-7; Bauchi and Delta 6 each; Bayelsa-4; Sokoto-2 and Gombe-1.

The NCDC, however, said that more than 1,192 people had been successfully treated and discharged on Wednesday, raising the total number of recoveries in the country to 116,947 in the last 24 hours.

It stated that the discharged cases as of Wednesday included 773 community recoveries in Lagos State and 66 community recoveries in Imo, all managed in line with stipulated guidelines.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Week Five the number of new confirmed cases decreased to 8,506 from 9,676 reported in Week Four in 35 states and the FCT.

In Week Five, the country’s  number of discharged cases increased to 8,536 from 7,761 in Week Four, reported in 32 states and the  FCT.

Also in Week Five, the number of in-bound international travellers at Nigerian airports was 14,507, compared with 15,156 in Week Four.

In Week Five, the number of international travellers, who tested positive to the virus, was 155 compared with 471 in Week Four.

Globally, more than 105 million people have been infected with the virus ,with 2,302,302 deaths,  resulting in a CFR of 2.2 per cent.

