Oba of Benin moves to reopen Holy Arousal Cathedral

Thursday, February 11, 2021 4:44 pm


Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare II, has announced plans to expedite the reopening of Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin which was closed for reorganization, following the removal of Mr. Harrison Okao as Ohenosa (Priest).

Recall that the Benin Traditional Council sacked Okao as the Ohenosa of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, also known as the Benin national church, following the recommendation of the Joint Elders’ Committee and Senior Chiefs of the Oba’s palace.

A statement on Tuesday signed by Secretary of  Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Mr. Frank Irabor, said “the Benin Traditional Council has been directed to announce the dissolution of the Elders Council, headed by the Acting Chairman, Chief Johnson Omonomose Igbinovia (Osagiobariase).

“And that His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has approved an interim Elders Council to be headed by Chief Norense Ozigbo-Esere (Osuma) as Chairman and Chief Omoregie Stanley Obamwonyi (Esere) as Vice Chairman.

“Other members are Chief Ekhorovbiye Oviasogie (Eribo) and Chief Edionwe Oliha (Oliha).

“The mandate of the Elders Council is to nominate an Acting Ohenosa for the Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin as soon as possible for consideration and approval by His Royal Majesty.”

