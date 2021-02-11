Ogun Police decorates newly promoted bomb squad personnel

Adejoke Adeleye

The Bomb Squad Department of Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday, celebrated the decoration of seven of its personnel, whose elevation were recently approved by the police highest authority in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Decoration of the affected personnel, which included the 2nd In Command (2i/c) of the command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Olusegun Adebiyi and the Officer In Charge of Administration (O/C Admin.), Razak Oyediran of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II along with the five others, held at the Police Officers’ Mess located within the Ibara G.R.A in Abeokuta

While the Adebiyi was elevated from DSP to a Superintendent of Police, the O/C Admin., Oyediran was promoted from the rank of ASP II to ASP

Speaking during the celebration of the newly promoted personnel, the State Commander of the Police Bomb Squad Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Taiwo Akingbehin expressed sincere appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu for deeming it fit to appreciate the dedication to duty and professionalism displayed by the affected officers, which he said facilitated their elevation.

Emphasizing that “promotion means additional responsibility and dedication to job”, Akingbehin charged the new promotees to bring positive succour to their respective family members by not allowing the new ranks to negatively affect their behavioural patterns in the society.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. I want to implore you to be more professional and dedicated to the job than before”.

Adebiyi, who was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP), holds a Bachelors Degree of Science in Micro Biology from the Ambrose Ali University (AAU), Ekpoma, with an additional Post Graduate Diploma degree in Criminology and Security Studies.