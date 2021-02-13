COVID-19: Nigeria reports 1,005 new infections, 24 deaths in 24 hours

By Racheal Abujah

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 24 deaths in 24 hours and 1,005 new cases of the coronavirus.

The total number of COVID-19 infections in Africa’s most populous nation has subsequently, risen to 144,521, according to the official website of the NCDC on Friday.

The agency also reported that the total number of deaths from the disease has risen to 1,710.

It said that 1,005 new infections were registered from 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest recorded infections include 204 cases from Lagos, Kwara 155, Oyo State 124 and Plateau 80.

The FCT recorded 75 cases, Edo-56, Osun-48, Ondo-41, Kaduna-40, Rivers-40, Taraba-35, Borno-32, Ekiti-21, Ogun-20, Kano State -14, Bayelsa-eight, Delta-seven, Bauchi-three and Jigawa-two.

The NCDC also disclosed that over 854 people had been successfully treated and discharged on Friday, raising the total number of recoveries to 118,866 in the past 24 hours.

According to the agency, the discharged cases include 408 community recoveries in Lagos State and 99 community recoveries in Plateau State.

The public health agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, activated at level 3, had been coordinating response activities nationwide.

The NCDC also announced that there were 23, 921, active coronavirus cases across the country in the past 24 hours.

Nigeria has so far tested 1,398,630 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020.