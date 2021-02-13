COVID-19: Oyo records 10 deaths as fatality hits 104

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says ten COVID-19 fatalities were recorded in Oyo State on Friday, bringing total deaths to 104.

NCDC, on its microsite, also announced that the state recorded 124 new COVID-19 infections, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 6248.

Prof. Temitope Alonge, the Coordinator, Oyo State COVID-19 Isolation Centres, in a press briefing on Saturday said that early evidence indicated that the new variants may be more deadly.

Alonge said that with the new variants of SARS-CoV-2, (the virus that causes COVID-19), patients may not show symptoms of the virus before they succumb to severe illness or even death.

According to him, when people test positive for COVID-19, a thorough examination is important for early detection of any organ dysfunction.

“Absolutely, we need to do a thorough examination even when there are no symptoms, with this current wave the symptoms don’t even last long before some patients succumb.

“You know with the original virus, it is protracted, but this time around even without a marked failure of the organs, the failure is very acute, which is over a very short period of time.

“We think this is a reflection of the so-called new variants that people have.

“So, it means that we have a new variant that is more virulent and the damage can be done over a shorter period of time.

“It’s not only the infectivity rate that is rapid, but the damage to the organs can also be far shorter than the old variant.

“These are suspicions, though, we cannot prove them a 100 per cent.

“But, at least, we are now doing a lot of research.

“At Olodo, when a patient comes, we have a baseline investigation which includes the electrolyte, the urine and the full blood count.

“We are looking beyond the presentation of the virus, we are looking at all the parameters that can be deranged to improve clinical outcomes,’’ he said.

Alonge reiterated the need for increased compliance with public health mitigation strategies, such as the use of face masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to limit the spread of the virus. (NAN)