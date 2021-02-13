Ibadan traders’ clash: Makinde imposes curfew, closes Shasha market

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has ordered the indefinite closure of Shasha Market near Moniya -Ibadan in Akinyele Local Government Area, following traders’ clash in the market.

Mr Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan.

The governor equally imposed 6p.m. to 7a.m. curfew on the community, to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

Makinde urged residents of the affected area to go about their legitimate businesses peacefully and warned that anyone caught perpetrating violence would face the wrath of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the clash, which started on Thursday claimed one life, while shops and properties were burnt.