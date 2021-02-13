Impeachment: US Senate Acquits Trump

Impeachment: US Senate Acquits Trump

Saturday, February 13, 2021 10:19 pm


Trump

The world waited with baited breath for the outcome of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump by the US Senate. Would Senators declare him guilty as charged?

Today, 13 February, the Senate, according to a report by Wall Street Journal, voted to acquit Trump on the charge he incited an insurrection at the Capitol, “capping a weeklong impeachment trial fueled by the former president’s efforts to hold on to the White House after losing the election.” Seven Republicans, as the report had it,  joined all democrats in voting to convict. “All 50 Democrats voted to convict, joined by seven Republicans. Sixty-seven votes were required to convict.”

Democrats, as the report further states, “argued that Mr. Trump’s false allegations of voter fraud over several months paired with his exhortations for supporters to “fight” and march to the Capitol on Jan. 6 amounted to incitement, saying he was making a last-ditch attempt to stop Congress from declaring President Joe Biden as the winner of the election. Mr. Trump’s lawyers condemned the attack but said Mr. Trump was using standard political rhetoric and didn’t act to foment a mob. They also said Mr. Trump, as former president, shouldn’t be subject to an impeachment trial.”

