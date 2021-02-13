#OccupyLekkiTollGate: CP Odumosu orders release of Macaroni, other arrested protesters

Saturday, February 13, 2021 7:08 pm


Mr Macaroni

Popular comedian Mr Macaroni and 34 other protesters arrested early on Saturday in Lekki area of Lagos should be freed immediately, the State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered, according to TVC.

Macaroni and the others were arrested and taken away by the Police after they tried to kick off the #OccupyLekkiTollGate protest against the reopening of the Lekki toll gate.

Police had earlier indicated that it will not allow the protest to hold.

They were subsequently taken away from the toll gate to in a Black Maria and detained at Area J Police Command, Elemoro, Ibeju Lekki.

Their arrest sparks outrage on the social media with many calling for their release.

